The Thai Fusion Restaurant in West Kelowna closed last year after vandal, caught on camera, repeated attacked it, breaking windows, setting fires and even shooting it up. The owners have now opened a new restaurant in Kelowna. —Image: Google

West Kelowna restaurant plagued by vandals reopens downtown

After a string of attacks on their former West Kelowna restaurant, the business reopens in Kelowna

A year after a series of mysterious repeated attacks on their West Kelowna restaurant forced its closure, a local couple is back in business—this time at a new, larger location in Kelowna.

The Thai Terrace Restaurant, located at the corner of Lawrence Avenue and Abbott Street, cross from City Park, held a “soft” opening late last week prior to putting up signs and getting its liquor licence.

And Luke and Ess Sumpantarat hope the person who targeted their Thai Fusion Restaurant in West Kelowna for 2 1/2 years with vandalism, fire and even gunshots, stays away.

“We just want to put the past behind us,” said Luke Sumpantarat, adding it was great to see so many customers from his previous restaurant turn out Friday.

The case of the Thai Fusion restaurant was a perplexing and worrying one for Sumpantarat.

Starting in 2015, his restaurant near Westbank—then in business for nearly five years—became the target of a lone masked man who was repeatedly caught on video surveillance smashing windows with a baseball bat, attempting to set fire to the restaurant and even firing shots at it that penetrated the special metal roll shutters Sumpantarat installed.

It was after the second time shots were fired at the restaurant that he and is wife decided enough was enough, and or the safety of staff and customers, they closed the business.

The reason for the repeated vandalism remains a mystery.

At one point the vandal left a spray-painted message telling Sumpantarat to “pay what you owe.” But he said the only money he ever borrowed for the business was from his mom.

Now the restaurant has been reborn under a new name, in a new location and in a larger premises.

The location is the former Wings Restaurant in Kelowna, a space that offers the Sumpantarats and their new partners nearly twice the space of the old restaurant.

Sumpantarat said he was delighted to see so many people turn out Friday at the new location, saying despite he fact the business still does not have signs up and the opening was only advertised via social media, it was very busy.

“We are fortunate to have so many great clients,” he said.

Once the restaurant has its liquor licence and the signs are up, he said he plans to hold an official opening—likely following the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend.

