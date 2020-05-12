Restaurants to reopen in Kelowna

A list complied of restaurants to dine at during phase 2 of the B.C. reopening plan

During the shutdown of businesses due to COVID-19, Doc’s has been working on renovations.

During difficult times surrounding COVID-19, there’s not much to be excited about, but as restrictions start to ease and phase two begins, that’s all about to change.

On Monday, May 11, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she expects phase 2 of the B.C. restart plan to go ahead next week – including the re-opening of restaurants for sit down dining.

However, there has been a number of restaurants open for take-out during the shutdown.

Capital News will be compiling a list of all Kelowna restaurants’ plans to re-open to keep you up to date on where you can sit down, grab a bite, and drink some swill.

Doc Willoughby’s Public House – 353 Bernard Avenue

Doc’s plans to open on May 19 at a reduced capacity of 50 per cent. All live music has been postponed until July, although guests will be able to experience Doc’s latest renovations.

Kelly O’Bryan’s Neighborhood Restaurant – 262 Bernard Avenue

Kelly O’Bryan’s plans to re-open on Monday, May 19. Logistics of the plan is still in the works according to the establishment.

McCurdy Bowling and Freddy’s Brewpub – 948 McCurdy Road

While Freddy’s has no set date to re-open, management did indicate you will be able to bowl in the coming weeks.