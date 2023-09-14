Restoration of power to wildfire-impacted areas of Shuswap near complete

BC Hydro has replaced 427 power poles, with three more to go, in efforts to get power restored to communities impacted by the Bush Creek East wildfire. (BC Hydro photo)

BC Hydro says power has been restored to 99.5 per cent of its customers impacted by the Bush Creek East wildfire.

The utility provider said in a Sept. 14 media release that crews had restrung the last span of wire “in what has been an extensive rebuild of the electrical infrastructure” damaged by the wildfire.

“Over the past several weeks, more than 150 workers – both local crews and others from across the province – have worked to restore power to the 4,000 customers that lost power as a result of the wildfire,” said BC Hydro, noting about 22 kilometres of power lines, 430 poles and 52 pieces of other equipment needed to be replaced.

“Crews have replaced 427 poles and yesterday restrung the last span of wire on Holding Road on the way to Adams Lake. In addition to replacing the damaged infrastructure, they also participated alongside first responders and BC Wildfire Services in an extensive clean up effort to remove debris and vegetation from the impacted areas.”

BC Hydro noted part of their rebuild effort included replacing osprey platforms – taller power poles with a dedicated nesting platform – not attached to the electricity infrastructure. These keep the birds safe while preventing power outages and equipment damage.

Residential and commercial customers affected by an evacuation order are eligible to receive a credit for the electricity consumed for the duration of the time they’re out of their home, if the order was for five days or longer, said BC Hydro, extending thanks to impacted communities for their patience and support.

The latest information on restoration efforts is available at bchydro.com/outages.

