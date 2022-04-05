Contributed

Restrictions for anglers after concerning Kokanee numbers in Wood Lake

Harvest limits per angler lowered to 3

Trouble in Wood Lake has the Ministry of Forests lowering the daily harvest limit for kokanee from five to three per angler.

A 2021, survey indicated adult spawner numbers and juvenile survival were relatively low, and the limit has dropped to protect kokanee stock. The ministry cites high temperatures and drought conditions last summer as contributing factors, in increasing restrictions at the popular kokanee fishery of Wood Lake.

The kokanee harvest will be monitored and the fishery may close if dire levels are reached and the population is at risk. Weather and in-lake conditions will also be watched closely.

