Julie Michaud speaks to a group of women back in February of this year. Image: Instagram.

Julie Michaud speaks to a group of women back in February of this year. Image: Instagram.

Retail shop claims it was fined by Orchard Park Mall for opening late

An employee of makeup retailer Portia-Ella called in sick forcing the shop to open late

A Kelowna business CEO and founder is looking for more support from the Orchard Park Mall, while at the same time trying to overcome challenges brought about by the ongoing pandemic.

In September, Julie Michaud received the BDC Woman of the Year Award from Kelowna Women in Business for her work in helping other like-minded brand owners get their products on the shelves and thrive in the world of health and beauty.

Through her skincare and makeup retailer Portia-Ella, Michaud established a “business incubator” program, providing management, mentorship, and shelf space so other women who have a focus on clean and low-waste beauty can have a start in the industry.

But, while Michaud has a strong track record of helping others, she feels the Orchard Park Mall has not returned the favour as her business, located in the mall, faces challenges brought on by the pandemic.

On the morning of Oct. 25, a Portia Ella employee called Michaud ten minutes before the shop’s usual 10 a.m. opening time, stating she was having a panic attack. With no other staff members available to open the store, Michaud was forced to gather her three young children, including a newborn, bring them to work and cover her employee. However, she did not arrive at the mall until noon. Despite the circumstances, Portia Ella was fined for failure to open on time.

READ MORE: New Kelowna refill store offers alternatives to single-use plastics

According to Michaud, the Orchard Park Mall recently increased the fine from $50 to $150 for failure to open on time, despite new challenges being presented every day such as understaffing and sickness that would make it difficult for stores to operate at the agreed-upon hours.

“To me, it’s not about the amount, it’s that they tripled (the fine),” said Michaud.

“It’s already so difficult as a small business to keep our clients coming and happy. Not being able to open on time already hurts us and then we’re being fined. I just feel like it’s coming from all sides. I feel like the mall is in a position where they can help and be a little more flexible and actually work with us. I worked with my two-month-year-old wrapped on me and the mall actually told me personally that I had to, like it’s not their problem if I just had a baby.”

When the mall reopened after the initial outbreak, it saw many of its retailers operate differently, some remaining closed and others opened for a reduced period of time due to understaffing and a lack of foot traffic. But as case numbers went down and customers returned to the mall, policies reverted back and stores were once again forced to remain open for the duration of the mall’s hours.

“For example, if someone at a store has a fever, the whole team is done,” said Michaud. “So, with constraints such as this, as a small business, it’s extremely challenging to fulfill our contract that says when the mall is open, we must be open. These are unforeseen circumstances.”

Although, according to Donna Markin, general manager, Orchard Park Mall, the landlord will not fine a business in an emergency, stating it supports its businesses during these unprecedented times.

“Customers expect stores to be open when they visit the mall; it is a modest expectation but one we take seriously,” said Markin.

“While the landlord manages the overall mall, stores are responsible to manage their businesses. If a store has an emergency, for example, an employee calls in sick, making it impossible to open the store, we would be advised by the tenant that they had to close,” she said. “There is no ramification for that action. Part of keeping the community safe is ensuring that employees are not coming to work sick – that is the public health guideline and we encourage our businesses to take that seriously.”

READ MORE: B.C. woman, with Kelowna ties, makes record donation to breast cancer research

However, Michaud claimed she did report to the mall landlord that she had a sick employee, as a mental health issue is an illness. Markin responded that she was unable to comment on matters involving individual retailers in the mall and added she believes it is doing its best to support its businesses during the pandemic.

“Like everyone and every business, managing in a pandemic environment is new to us,” said Markin.

Michaud believes that the mall and its accompanying small businesses, in particular, need to work closely together in an effort to get through the pandemic.

“It’s extremely difficult to find staff and it’s not like there are massive lines to work in retail right now because it can be dangerous. Right now we have three job openings. It’s very difficult to find the right people who are comfortable enough to work in public spaces right now and then there’s the mall on the other side telling us we aren’t being reliable, something has got to give. We need the support of the mall.”

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Three Kelowna elementary schools report cases of COVID-19
Next story
UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway now open in both directions east of Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Moon.
Morning Start: The moon is getting farther from the earth

Your morning start for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

Julie Michaud speaks to a group of women back in February of this year. Image: Instagram.
Retail shop claims it was fined by Orchard Park Mall for opening late

An employee of makeup retailer Portia-Ella called in sick forcing the shop to open late

North Glenmore Elementary School. (Google Maps)
UPDATE: Three Kelowna elementary schools report cases of COVID-19

SD23 has issued seven school exposure announcements in the Central Okanagan over the past two days

Highway 97 crash near Commonwealth Road. Image: Sydney Watt.
Vehicle crashes into pole near Lake Country

Traffic is slowing going near Commonwealth Road

Crash on Highway 33. Image: Sam Hill.
Crashes plague Highway 33 in Rutland

Snow is causing havoc on the roads, Monday night

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Dave Choukalos visits with Kevin, the broken winged Canada goose, a few times a week. Dave’s worried Kevin won’t make it through winter. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
WATCH: Kevin, the famous Penticton goose needs help

Humans like Dave Chuokalos want to help their fine-feathered friend who hangs out at Okanagan Lake

A player takes a corner kick during a soccer match, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. British Columbia announced new public health measures for the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions on Saturday - including an order for people not to have social interactions outside their immediate household and a ban on indoor group physical activities for two weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Two-thirds of Canadians would support a COVID-19 curfew if pandemic severe: Poll

The prospect of a curfew has been floated in several provinces

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan smiles during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan says return to lockdown measures possible if COVID-19 cases spike in B.C.

British Columbians will have to find safer ways to gather and celebrate if they want to avoid shutdown

File photo
UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway now open in both directions east of Salmon Arm

Crews have cleared Trans-Canada Highway near Canoe

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

The bridge on Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby is closed due to an emergency. The bulletin was put out by AIM Roads late Monday afternoon. There is no estimated time of reopening. Check DriveBC for updates. (Photo submitted)
North Okanagan bridge closed due to emergency

Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby closed in both directions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Most Read