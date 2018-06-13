Retaining walls collapse below Kelowna home

A retaining wall in a Black Mountain subdivision has collapsed causing one house to be evacuated and another placed on evacuation alert.

The incident occurred early this morning to what neighbours described as a loud crash that sounded like an earthquake.

The residents of this home on Nishi Court have been evacuated following the collapse of a four-tiered retaining wall behind their property. Barry Gerding/Black Press

The wall extends along Samurai Court on four tiered levels along the steep hill along the backyard of homes that front Nishi Court.

All four walls disintegrated behind the house at 1317 Nishi Crt., which was ordered evacuated by the city. The neighbouring house at 1303 Nishi was placed on evacuation alert, although police at the scene said the residents appear to be out of town.

“I better go home and check my home insurance,” said one resident looking over the damaged walls, the collapsed brickwork spreading out on Samurai Court.

Police said some have speculated that groundwater was the culprit behind the collapse, but the City of Kelowna engineering department is currently investigating the incident.

Nearby, a Nishi Court home, a five bedroom 3,253 square-foot house with a secondary suite near the wall collapse site, is currently for sale with a listed sale price of $799,000.

Watch for further updates.

