Retaining walls collapse below Kelowna home

Groundwater suspected as culprit behind Black Mountain incident

A retaining wall in a Black Mountain subdivision has collapsed causing one house to be evacuated and another placed on evacuation alert.

The incident occurred early this morning to what neighbours described as a loud crash that sounded like an earthquake.

The residents of this home on Nishi Court have been evacuated following the collapse of a four-tiered retaining wall behind their property. Barry Gerding/Black Press

The wall extends along Samurai Court on four tiered levels along the steep hill along the backyard of homes that front Nishi Court.

All four walls disintegrated behind the house at 1317 Nishi Crt., which was ordered evacuated by the city. The neighbouring house at 1303 Nishi was placed on evacuation alert, although police at the scene said the residents appear to be out of town.

“I better go home and check my home insurance,” said one resident looking over the damaged walls, the collapsed brickwork spreading out on Samurai Court.

Police said some have speculated that groundwater was the culprit behind the collapse, but the City of Kelowna engineering department is currently investigating the incident.

Nearby, a Nishi Court home, a five bedroom 3,253 square-foot house with a secondary suite near the wall collapse site, is currently for sale with a listed sale price of $799,000.

Watch for further updates.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Suncor refinery restart to ease B.C. gas station fuel outages

Suncor’s 142,000 barrel-a-day Edmonton refinery was restarted last week after being shut down

Extreme religious views in focus for Kelowna custody case

A couple who used a God-channelling, stuffed-lion as legal counsel lost a custody appeal.

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

Need to donate blood emphasized in Kelowna

National Blood Donor Week runs June 11 to 17

The inside track with the Oot n’ Oots in Kelowna

Intern Matthew Abrey sits down with a unique Kelowna family band

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Tourism minister says B.C. made right decision to drop out of bid

RCMP charge nine impaired drivers outside rodeo grounds

Police consider effort ” a success”

New guidelines to treat opioid-addicted teens in B.C.

Special focus on older teens about to age out of youth care

DeHart: Custom auto shop SSC open for business

Straight Sideways Customs sells and installs everything to customize your vehicle

FIFA World Cup preview: Manchester’s De Bruyne to lead top-ranked Belgium side through Group G

Young England side hopes to return to winning ways and advance to knockout stage

Proposed Salmon Arm bylaw would clamp down on panhandlers

Based on bylaws in Kelowna and Kamloops, this one extends prohibited areas from 10 to 15 metres

AquaJets fly at TRU Wolfpack meet

Kelowna swim club competes at meets in Kamloops and Salmon Arm

Vernon resident charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

