Retirement residence in Chase evacuated due to wildfire threat

Parkside Community residents in Chase have been relocated to Kamloops

Parkside Community seniors residence in Chase has been evacuated with residents relocated to Kamloops due to the threat of wildfires in the area, Interior Health said Saturday afternoon, Aug. 19, 2023. (Google Street View)

Interior Health has evacuated the Parkside Community seniors’ residence in Chase due to the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The area is on evacuation alert, and 53 people in assisted living care were moved from the facility to alternate facilities in Kamloops and the surrounding area Friday evening, Interior Health said Saturday afternoon.

Interior Health says it’s been contacting families directly to update them on the location of their loved ones.

The evacuations are in addition to the relocation of people from eight other facilities within Interior Health. Thirty residents have been moved from the Highlands Retirement Residence in Kelowna; 98 have been moved from Brandt’s Creek Mews in Kelowna; 115 from Kelowna’s Glenmore Lodge’ 48 have been relocated from the Lake Country Lodge in Lake Country; 112 from Lakeview Lodge in West Kelowna; 126 from The Vineyards Residence in Kelowna; 186 from Village at Smith Creek in West Kelowna; and 95 from Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna.

Interior Health has set up a phone line where families can receive updates on the location of their loved ones. The number is 1-833-469-9800. Hours of operation will be Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those calling after hours can leave a message to receive a callback.

IH advises anyone needing emergency care to contact 911 or proceed to Royal Inland Hospital or the closest urgent and primary care centres as needed. IH is also ensuring community clients continue to have access to the health services they need regardless of their location.

Care facilities determine the timeline for evacuations with IH providing support for specific requests such as transportation or beds.

“This remains a rapidly evolving situation and we are working closely with the municipality, regional district and the BC Wildfire Service to ensure precautions are underway to protect patients, clients, and individuals in long-term care,” IH said Saturday afternoon.

Those requiring support during this crisis are encouraged to call the BC Crisis Line at 310-6789.

Everyone is reminded to make preparations for wildfires, and smoky skies as air quality deteriorates by visiting: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/wildfires.

Brendan Shykora

