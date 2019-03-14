Reunited: Heartwarming video of dognapped golden retriever’s return to Kelowna family

RCMP, the power of social media credited with the return of Atlas

Atlas, a one and a half year old golden retriever was lured from his back yard March 8 photo: Facebook

Atlas, the missing golden retriever that captured the hearts of people across the Okanagan, is home safe and sound.

Ian and Taylor Galt credit the reunion to the RCMP. They had been contacted by someone over text message demanding the $5,000 reward they’d posted and RCMP helped reunite the one and a half year old pup with his family.

In case you haven’t already seen it, there’s never been a clearer image of how much love a dog can have for their human than this video of Taylor and Atlas being reunited. It was posted to Taylor’s Facebook account Wednesday night.

Talyor also used the platform to say his thanks to the thousands who went online and tried to help bring home his four-legged family member.

“My family and I want to thank the social media world for the immense amount of exposure with over 200,000 shares. I sincerely apologize for not getting back to so many messages from all you wonderful people about your concern for Atlas,” he wrote.

“The majority of my time spent with the police and my family to pinpoint where Atlas was. There were three people who were instrumental in recovery of Atlas, who will be getting the reward. Without their help, and the Kelowna Police I’m not sure when we would get Atlas back home. Thank you, thank you, thank you to everyone who sent myself and my family kinds and helpful messages, and possible tips, you kept our spirits up in one of the most upsetting times of our lives. I hope this brings light to how amazing the social media world can be to spread light on something that needs exposure. Being reunited with Atlas is the best feeling ever.”

Ian says that he thinks the person he was receiving text messages from was a co-worker of the woman who stole Atlas and was actually holding onto him in Penticton.

“It’s unbelievable, we were just at the end our our rope, every day getting inundated with texts message saying come on where’s the money,” said Ian.

Atlas was lured from his yard and taken into a dark coloured SUV March 9. The golden retriever was in a gated back yard in Ian Galt’s yard while his son, and Atlas’ owner, Taylor was out of town for work.

“Over the past few days Kelowna RCMP have received numerous tips from the public and continued to follow up on a number of potential leads,” said Const. Lesley Smith. “While working closely with the complainant, our members were able to track down Atlas’ location and he was returned to his owner just after 4 p.m. this afternoon”.

This investigation remains ongoing, however locating and returning Atlas to his Kelowna home was our first priority and no further updates will be provided at this time.

Taylor Galt with Atlas photo: Taylor Galt

