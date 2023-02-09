(Revelstoke Community Foundation)

Revelstoke Community Foundation to dispense national fund to local organizations

The foundation will distribute the Community Services Recovery Fund

Revelstoke Community Foundation tapped to dispense Community Services Recovery Fund to local groups.

In November, the Canadian Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould, announced that across the country, three organizations would be responsible for distributing the fund.

The three organizations included the Community Foundations of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross, and United Way Centraide Canada. Locally, Revelstoke’s Community Foundation is responsible for doling out the funds.

The Community Services Recovery Fund was a one-time, $400 million investment to help charities, Indigenous Governing Bodies, and non-profits with their pandemic recovery.

Specifically, the fund is to help groups that experienced an increase in demand, reduced donations, or other effects of the pandemic.

The funds can be used to help local organizations in a variety of ways. It could be used to update technological capabilities, support staff, or develop new fundraising approaches.

For charities, Indigenous Governing Bodies, or non-profits interested in applying for the funds, they can visit the Community Services Recovery Fund website. Local groups interested with questions can contact the Revelstoke Community Foundation at info@revelstokecommunityfoundation.com, or by phone at 250-814-3915.

Pop-up banner image