The RCMP are looking for missing person John Cunliffe. (Submitted)

Revelstoke man still missing

RCMP release more details in hopes of finding John Cunliffe, last seen June 18

Revelstoke RCMP continue to seek the public’s assistance in locating 49-year-old John Matthew Cunliffe. Since Cunliffe has been reported missing, Revelstoke RCMP have pursued a number of investigative avenues in an effort to locate him.

The ongoing investigation has determined that Cunliffe was last seen in the early morning hours of June 18, 2018 making a purchase at the Husky service station in Sicamous. He was wearing at the time a zippered black hooded jacket with two long red stripes down the sleeves. The inside hood of the jacket was red in color. Cunliffe also had on a thick chain around his neck and was wearing a camouflage style T-shirt.

See: Revelstoke RCMP looking for information on missing man

Cunliffe is 183 cm tall, 79 kg in weight, has blue eyes and brown greying short hair. He has a dragon tattoo on his left shoulder area and a tiger tattoo on his right shoulder. He is known to be driving a black Dodge Ram 1500 series pickup truck bearing B..C licence plate LY6329 with no rear bumper. The truck is also believed to have two ‘Fox Racing’ logos on the rear window.

“We are very concerned for John Cunliffe’s wellbeing and we urge anyone who has any information about where he might be to contact us,” says Cpl. Thomas Blakney, Revelstoke RCMP.

Anyone who has any information about John Cunliffe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Photo of similar truck John Cunliffe may be driving.

