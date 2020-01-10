Revelstoke Mountain Resort has third biggest snowfall in North America

The line-up for the upper gondola at Revelstoke Mountain Resort after a snow dump this season. (Jake Tweed via Instagram)

Revelstoke has the third highest snowfall to date out of all ski resorts in North America.

According to SnowBrains, a U.S. publication that tracks ski resort weather information, Revelstoke Mountain Resort is just centimetres behind Alyeska Resort in Alaska and Snowbird in Utah.

As of Jan. 10, Revelstoke Mountain Resort has received 625 cm of snow, that’s more than three times the height of Michael Jordan. It’s also higher than a giraffe.

“It’s been an incredible season,” said Carly Moran, communications manager at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

By Jan. 4, the resort had already received half of it’s average annual snowfall of 5.4 metres.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Heather Pratt-Johnson)

The same time last year, the resort had more than 50 cm less.

The last couple months, multiple storms have hit Revelstoke, causing highways to close and delivering more than 30 cm each time.

“These have been some of the highest back to back storms we’ve ever had,” said Moran.

“It’s been really exciting.”

Last month, the BC Ministry of Transportation reported record breaking snowfalls at Three Valley Gap, roughly 20 km west of Revelstoke. They measured 287 cm for the month, which is 171 per cent above the ten year average.

It’s currently snowing in Revelstoke, with another 15 cm expected today. The snow is forecasted to continue until next week.

According to SnowBrains, Revelstoke Mountain Resort has the sixth deepest snowpack base in North America at 233 cm. Mount Baker in Washington has the deepest at 330 cm.

Mount Baker recorded the world’s greatest snowfall of 29 metres during the 1998/99 season.