The line-up for the upper gondola at Revelstoke Mountain Resort after a snow dump this season. (Jake Tweed via Instagram)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has third biggest snowfall in North America

It’s snowfall total is higher than a giraffe

Revelstoke has the third highest snowfall to date out of all ski resorts in North America.

According to SnowBrains, a U.S. publication that tracks ski resort weather information, Revelstoke Mountain Resort is just centimetres behind Alyeska Resort in Alaska and Snowbird in Utah.

As of Jan. 10, Revelstoke Mountain Resort has received 625 cm of snow, that’s more than three times the height of Michael Jordan. It’s also higher than a giraffe.

“It’s been an incredible season,” said Carly Moran, communications manager at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

By Jan. 4, the resort had already received half of it’s average annual snowfall of 5.4 metres.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Heather Pratt-Johnson)

The same time last year, the resort had more than 50 cm less.

The last couple months, multiple storms have hit Revelstoke, causing highways to close and delivering more than 30 cm each time.

READ MORE: UPDATE: One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

READ MORE: Power outages west of Revelstoke as storm hammers area

READ MORE: Closed to the east, closed to west: Revelstuck

“These have been some of the highest back to back storms we’ve ever had,” said Moran.

“It’s been really exciting.”

Last month, the BC Ministry of Transportation reported record breaking snowfalls at Three Valley Gap, roughly 20 km west of Revelstoke. They measured 287 cm for the month, which is 171 per cent above the ten year average.

READ MORE: Big dump: December’s snowfall near Revelstoke record breaking

It’s currently snowing in Revelstoke, with another 15 cm expected today. The snow is forecasted to continue until next week.

According to SnowBrains, Revelstoke Mountain Resort has the sixth deepest snowpack base in North America at 233 cm. Mount Baker in Washington has the deepest at 330 cm.

Mount Baker recorded the world’s greatest snowfall of 29 metres during the 1998/99 season.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Just Posted

Kelowna family recovering after traumatic break-in, theft in Glenmore

Ben Gorodetsky’s life’s work and family’s belongings were stolen on Jan. 8

WorkSafeBC encourages safety for outdoors workers

Winter cold and snow conditions create hazards for number of industries and occupations.

Update: Rockets make final moves as WHL trade deadline concludes

Kelowna grabs picks, young forward and defenceman throughout Friday

Two Kelowna men face charges after RCMP recover over $100,000 in stolen vehicles

Kelowna RCMP recover vehicles, heavy equpiment after a warrant was executed on Jan. 6

Survey finds 78 per cent support fee increases to maintain Central Okanagan school bus services

Over 1,000 people participated in the school district survey in December

Speaker series in Kelowna raises funds for trauma counselling

The series supports the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society

B.C. Appeal Court tosses dad’s latest attempt to stop child’s gender change

Judges urged the father to engage with the boy’s medical team and to listen to the teenager

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has third biggest snowfall in North America

It’s snowfall total is higher than a giraffe

Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Lance Underwood fears for local fisheries

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke due to vehicle incident

DriveBC does not give an estimation for reopening

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen preparing budget

Requisitions total more than $20 million

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

Most Read