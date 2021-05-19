Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s pipe coaster opening June 4

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s Aerial Adventure Park will open June 19. (Tom Poole photo)Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s Aerial Adventure Park will open June 19. (Tom Poole photo)
There will be 47 km of lift-accessed mountain biking trails at Revelstoke Mountain Resort this summer. (Tom Poole photo)There will be 47 km of lift-accessed mountain biking trails at Revelstoke Mountain Resort this summer. (Tom Poole photo)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s Pipe Mountain Coaster will open for the season on June 4. (Tom Poole photo)Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s Pipe Mountain Coaster will open for the season on June 4. (Tom Poole photo)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort will have all summer activities open on June 19. (Tom Poole photo)Revelstoke Mountain Resort will have all summer activities open on June 19. (Tom Poole photo)

The summer season is kicking off at Revelstoke Mountain Resort with the pipe coaster opening June 4 and the other summer activities opening June 19.

Though the pipe coaster was originally scheduled to open May 21, according to Peter Nielsen, VP of operations, in an April interview, the opening was delayed due to pandemic restrictions.

However, at this point the opening is going to proceed as scheduled, even if travel restrictions don’t lift, said Carly Moran, communications manager for the resort, in an email.

“While Revelstoke Mountain Resort is looking forward to welcoming guests later this summer when the time is right, we urge everyone to follow provincial guidelines and stay informed,” said a news release from the resort.

READ MORE: ‘124 out of 129 days is still an A+’: Revelstoke Mountain Resort reflects on pandemic season

This year will see five new lift-accessed mountain biking trails open, three blacks a blue single-track and a four-and-a-half kilometre green run for beginners, upping the total to 47 km of trails.

Other summer activities include the Aerial Adventure Park, a zipline, a nine-hole disc golf course and a 27 kilometre hiking trail network.

The resort said that health and safety will remain a priority.

“In addition to following the guidelines and protocols laid out by the government and local health authorities, Revelstoke Mountain Resort will continue to implement its PureClean initiative — a program partnered with Proctor & Gamble Professional that is designed to elevate the standards for hygiene and cleanliness,” said the news release.

COVID protocols in place this summer at the resort include:

•mandatory face coverings in all lineups, indoor spaces and while using the attractions (gondola, pipe coaster, aerial adventure park, axe throwing)

•required to stick to own bubble and avoid close contact with others

•online ordering and table reservations available

•hand sanitizing and enhanced cleaning in effect for all facilities

•gondolas disinfected through Integral Surface Protection Program

 

Summer

