Revelstoke RCMP discover drugs, guns at scene of car crash

Revelstoke RCMP made the discovery while responding to a vehicle incident on Feb. 4

Revelstoke police made a shocking discovery at the scene of a crashed vehicle near Canyon Hot Springs on Feb. 4.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Feb. 4, RCMP responded to reports of a car driving erratically in the eastbound lane of Highway 1, roughly 30 km east of Revelstoke.

When police arrived the male driver was digging out the vehicle after crashing into a concrete barrier, and officers noticed something suspicious in the car.

The man, later identified as Robert Thomas Batten of Golden, was arrested and police found a modified loaded 9mm starter pistol in the vehicle.

The vehicle, registered to a woman from Salmon Arm, was seized and searched in Revelstoke. In the vehicle, police found a second 9mm firearm, a loaded over-capacity 9mm magazine, a digital scale and a significant amount of various illicit drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cannabis.

“The police officer who attended this incident was very perceptive and realized right away that there was something peculiar about the situation,” said Sgt. Chris Dodds in a press release.

Batten was later charged with several offences including failing to comply with a release order, possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition and occupying a motor vehicle with a prohibited weapon. He was later released and will appear in court on Mar.1.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-222-TIPS.

