Revelstoke RCMP search for 3 suspects involved in semi-truck crash, evading police

RCMP in Revelstoke is searching for three people who allegedly tried to evade police by reversing a stolen truck directly at officers.

The incident unfolded on Thursday (July 23) about 8:20 p.m. after police received a report of a two-vehicle collision east of Revelstoke on the Trans-Canada Highway.

According to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson a Ford Expedition, which had been reported stolen in Foothills County, Alta., had collided with a semi-truck.

“The driver of the Expedition was immediately picked up by a black Ford F350 and left the scene, headed west,” said Cpl. Saunderson.

Officers from Sicamous, Salmon Arm and the CP Rail Police, joined Revelstoke RCMP in setting up a roadblock on Highway 1 in the Solsqua area to look for the westbound truck.

“The truck was later located on a forest service road off of Maclean Sawmill Road in Malakwa. This vehicle was determined to be stolen, and attempted to evade police by reversing directly at officers,” stated Cpl. Saunderson.

The occupants, two men and a woman, left the vehicle and fled on foot into a forested area.

An RCMP police dog unit tracked the suspects over the heavily wooded area which led to the CP rail tracks and the Eagle River. Despite an extensive search, the suspects were not located. However, the suspects were recorded by a security camera footage from a residence in the area.

The suspects were later seen riding on a black side by side ATV which was reportedly stolen from the area

The first suspect is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 40 years old, average height, average build, with a short Mohawk style haircut, wearing a grey shirt, grey sweat pants, runners.

The second suspect is described as a Caucasian man, between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, with an average height and build, short black hair buzzed, wearing black shirt black shorts, runners and carrying a shoulder bag.

The woman has been described as a Caucasian, with dark shoulder-length hair, with a slim build and wearing a black tracksuit.

If you know who these people are or where they may be, under no circumstances should you attempt to apprehend them. Call the police immediately, said Sgt. Murray McNeil, detachment commander Sicamous RCMP

If you have any information about this or any other Criminal offence, please contact the Sicamous RCMP at (250) 836-2878 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

