Revelstoke RCMP search for man missing from Downie RV Resort

Bradley James Cadden hasn’t been seen or heard from since Mar. 5

Bradley James Cadden has been missing since Mar. 5. (RCMP)

The Revelstoke RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating the missing person, Bradley James Cadden.

Cadden is a 39-year-old man from Revelstoke who went missing from the Downie RV resort near Highway 23 North. Cadden’s family hasn’t seen or heard from him since Sunday, March 5.

Cadden is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. He is roughly 5 foot 9 inches tall and about 186 pounds.

The RCMP have asked that anyone who has seen or heard from Cadden or has any information contact Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

READ MORE: Highway 1 west of Revelstoke to close Tuesday afternoon

READ MORE: Figuring out Fido: The myth of dog training guarantees

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.