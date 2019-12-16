Revelstoke RCMP seeking public’s help in finding stolen trailer and sleds

The items were stolen last night

Revelstoke RCMP are asking for the public’s help regarding the theft of a trailer and sleds stolen last night.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. from a hotel near Highway 1 in Revelstoke, a trailer with two snow machines were stolen.

In a news release, the RCMP said they have surveillance video showing a Caucasian male, approximately 25 to 40 years of age, wearing dark clothing in a newer white Ford F350 diesel crew cab. The truck has a red auxiliary fuel tank in the rear box behind the cab, has oversized tires with black wheels, full sun roof and a burned out left taillight.

The suspect’s truck backed up to the trailer, unhitched it, moved it over to their vehicle and left on Highway 1.

The missing snow machines are: a red 2014 Polaris 800 Pro-RMK with Alberta marker HDR37 and a black (custom dark and grey camouflage wrap) 2018 BRP Summit with Alberta marker KEP57. Also stolen was a a variety of sled equipment, such as KLIM riding gear, tools, Superclamps, two Snowpulse back packs, and fluids and fuel.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact the Revelstoke RCMP Detachment at 250.837.5255 or Revelstoke Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).

All Crime Stoppers calls remain anonymous and information is utilized to apprehend subjects responsible for various crimes.

