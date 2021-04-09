On March 29, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced new restrictions halting indoor dinning, closing group fitness classes and banning in-person religious meetings. The new closures are scheduled to last until April 19. The recent closures have impacted Alchemy Studio in Revelstoke, however the business has still held indoor yoga classes. (Facebook)

Revelstoke yoga class fined for defying COVID-19 orders

The RCMP were called to the Alchemy Studio on April 8

A Revelstoke business was recently ticketed for holding an indoor yoga class, despite current public health orders.

The RCMP were called to the Alchemy Studio on Thursday, April 8. Upon arrival, officers found patrons participating in a group yoga class.

The police said they spoke with the owner and explained current COVID-19 regulations. However, the owner continued hosting the class, forcing police to issue a pair of tickets. One for hosting a non-compliant event for $2,300 and another for failing to comply with direction for $230.

Owner Rebecca Marchildon said these closures, on top of the prior two, are causing great economic devastation to her business.

“There’s not much more I can take.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s going to be a dislocated shoulder season’: Revelstoke businesses scramble with new COVID rules

Although the government recently announced a grant to help businesses during the latest shutdowns, Marchildon said she does not qualify as all her instructors are contractors, not employees.

“I continually fall through the cracks.”

She said there is little sense to the latest closures as salons and massage studios are still open, places where people are in direct physical contact with each other. Yet, low-intensity yoga classes are shut.

While Marchildon could hold outdoor yoga classes, she said weather in April is unpredictable. Today, it snowed in Revelstoke.

Marchildon said she has gone above and beyond safety guidelines with frequent cleanings, distancing and hand sanitizing since reopening last May, after a two month lockdown. Her business is essential for her clients’ mental sanity and physical health, she said, which is one of the main reasons why she decided to stay open.

When the police arrived, her class had five people.

Marchildon recently sent a letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry, asking her to reconsider the closure mandate.

“At what point do we say enough is enough?” said Marchildon. She said there is little evidence that proves small businesses, such as hers, is contributing to spiking COVID-19 numbers.

Alchemy Studio is the first business to be ticketed in Revelstoke relating to COVID-19 public health orders. Although none of the patrons at the yoga class were issued tickets, they could have been fined $575 for attending.

“We urge citizens to adhere to the orders being implemented to keep everyone safe and reduce the risk of virus transmission, said Sgt. Chris Dodds, detachment commander for Revelstoke RCMP.

READ MORE: 1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

“While we certainly can, and will enforce the provisions available to us under the Emergency Programs Act, we continue to encourage everyone to voluntarily comply with the provincial health orders, so enforcement actions are not required.”

Marchildon said she will not hold anymore yoga classes as she awaits a reply from Dr. Bonnie Henry.

B.C. reported a record for new COVID-19 cases today (April 9) at 1,262.

Coronavirus

