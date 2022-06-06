Review into B.C.’s 2021 heat dome deaths calls for support for vulnerable, better coordination

BC Coroners Service says total of 619 people died as result of heat wave, most living without a/c

The BC Coroners Service has released its review of the deadly 2021 heat dome, along with recommendations calling for both immediate and long-term solutions and a greater focus on vulnerable populations.

It’s final tally of the number of heat-related deaths between June 25 and July 1, 2021 is 619 – slightly more than its original estimation. Of those, the majority were among older people, those living alone, and those with health conditions. Most people who died lived in homes without adequate cooling systems, the BC Coroners Service found.

It says over the one week heat wave, temperatures rose to a peak of over 40 C in many parts of the province.

During the peak of the wave, the review found 911 calls doubled and emergency response times lagged. Paramedics attended 54 per cent of deaths in a median time of 10 minutes and 25 seconds. In 50 instances, paramedics took 30 minutes or longer to arrive on scene, in 17 instances 911 callers were put on extended holds, and in six instances callers were told there was no ambulance available.

The BC Coroners Service’s recommendations are lumped into three main categories: implement a coordinated provincial heat alert and response system, identify and support populations most at risk of dying during heat emergencies, and implement heat prevention and long-term strategies.

The province fulfilled the first recommendation in an announcement Monday. It is adding heat emergencies to the list of events it will use the Alert Ready system for, which notifies people of tsunamis, floods, wildfires, civil emergencies and Amber Alerts through radio and television broadcasts and text messages.

Under the BC Heat Alert and Response System, the province’s new dedicated heat committee will issue either warnings or emergency alerts, depending on different temperature thresholds throughout the province. If a region of B.C. is expected to see two or more consecutive days with daytime highs and nighttime lows above what is considered normal, a warning will be issued. If temperatures are expected to continue to increase day over day for three or more days, an extreme heat emergency will be declared and the Alert Ready system may be used.

The province says it expects to issue heat warnings one to three times a summer, and extreme heat emergencies once or twice a decade.

