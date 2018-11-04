Review of West Kelowna RCMP resources promised

Following the UBCM meetings in Sept. Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General has sent a letter

In the first scheduled meeting of the new West Kelowna Council, they will review a letter from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnsworth.

The letter, addressed to then Mayor, Doug Findlater promises that after this year’s Union of British Columbia Municipalities Convention (UBCM) in Whistler this Sept. that West Kelowna RCMP Detachment resource levels will be reviewed.

In July, council, then headed Findlater who is now taking a seat as councillor spoke with Farnsworth in regard to staffing levels and expressed that more RCMP officers were needed.

“Ministry staff engaged the RCMP regarding the resource levels at the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment. The RCMP committed to conduct a resource review to address your concerns that the provincial component of the detachment was insufficiently resourced,” writes Farnsworth.

“I share your concerns that this review has not yet be completed. Let me assure you that ministry staff will continue to be actively engaged with the RCMP to ensure a comprehensive review is conducted and to expedite this review as timely as possible.”

The city website states West Kelowna RCMP Detatchment serves as operations centre for 56 RCMP civilian staff and community policing volunteers. The city has budgeted municipal policing force of 26 officers, and there are an additional 20 provincial RCMP officers that police Central Okanagan West Electoral Area, Peachland and Westbank First Nation.

The UBCM convention is a forum for provincial politicians to connect with politicians from the province’s 161 cities, towns and villages.

West Kelowna council’s next meeting is scheduled Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

