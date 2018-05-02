Revised Kelowna rental project approved

A Kelowna developer didn’t waste a second opportunity to convince city council to grant a development permit for his 19-unit townhouse project at 200 Nickel Road.

The original proposal from James Zeleznik came before council March 19 and was rejected for inconsistency in meeting the city’s Official Community Plan design guidelines.

The developer subsequently worked with staff to improve on the form and character of the project’s overall design, this time winning consent from council on Monday.

Defined as a rental row housing project, it will contain two, two-storey blocks of row houses on each side of a central parking plaza.

The row fronting Nickel will provide seven, two-bedroom units with two, two- bedroom plus den units at either end. These units will have unfinished basements for unit equipment (furnace/ HWT/ HRV) andtenant storage.

The back row will provide eight, three-bedroom units with two, three-bedroom plus den units at either end. These units will have basements finished to provide a bedroom, rec room and washroom and will include unit equipment (furnace/ HWT/ HRV).

Coun. Luke Stack said the revised rendering for the development reflected a dramatic improvement from the original submission.

“There is much better variation on the roof design showing peak heights, different setback areas of the buildings and attractive added street frontage. I would be happy to live across the street from this proposal now,” Stack said.

“It will be a tremendous benefit to the area when it is built.”

Coun. Charlie Hodge approved of the redesign but reiterated a sentiment he has continually voiced about other developments as well of late—not providing enough playground space for children.

“It’s a lot more greener than it was,” said Hodge of the proposal. “But with two-bedroom rentals I would anticipate families with young children becoming tenants, and again I would be happier to see more playing area that can be utilized by the children.”

