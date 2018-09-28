Denise Horvath-Allan holds up newspaper article about the disappearance of her son Charles. Photo: Barry Gerding/Black Press

Revived inspiration in Kelowna cold case investigation

Denise Horvath-Allan still pursues answers to her son’s disappearance 30 years ago

It’s has been nearly 30 years since her Charles Horvath-Allan went missing in Kelowna.

For his mom, Denise Horvath-Allan, the anguish over the loss of her son and not knowing what happened to him never dies.

“I need answers, not closure. When you suffer the loss of a child you never have closure,” said Horvath-Allan. “You just want answers.”

She thought her last trip to the Okanagan four years ago would be her last.

“It was a struggle to get back here for me but things have changed and I’ll be back. A few people have given me the courage and adrenaline to not stop coming back so I will until the day I die.”

Charles Horvath-Allan

Some of that inspiration came from a meeting she had with Kelowna RCMP, which left her with a combination of frustration and optimism.

The frustration came from six areas police promised to pursue in her visit six years ago which had not been cleared, but a new case officer ensured her this week those investigative leads will be followed up.

In past visits, Horvath-Allan has taken matters into her own hands, knocking on doors to question people she was led to believe might know of the fate of her son, an experience she called at times terrifying. But police have now advised her to step back and let them handle any investigative conversations.

Charles went missing from Kelowna in 1989, when he was just 20 years old.

He had been on a “gap year” backpacking and the investigation into his disappearance has continually failed to reach any conclusions.

Horvath-Allan believes the secret to what happened to her son begins around the old Tiny Town campsite where her son had been staying in a tent, but evidence to solve the mystery disappearance remains elusive.

She has no doubt that foul play was involved and can’t understand how people who might have information about his disappearance have remained silent.

“I would like to know where he came to rest the day he died, who was responsible and why he died. I don’t care about the rest,” she said.

“I just want to end the nightmare. My mom went to her grave 17 years ago tormented by not knowing what happened to her grandson and watch her daughter drag herself around the world trying to find him.”

Charles’ dad passed away in 2005. He and Denise were divorced 27 years ago.

Horvath-Allan was in Kelowna this week as well to deal with paperwork in Canada and England to legally obtain a Presumption Of Death statement regarding her son , so she can deal with Charles’ outstanding financial affairs.

A memorial service will also be held on Sunday, 9:50 a.m., at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Gordon and Springfield in Kelowna.

