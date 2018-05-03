Reward for West Kelowna beaver-shooter

A reward of $2,500 is now being offered for information leading to the identification and conviction of the person responsible for shooting a beaver with multiple arrows.

The Fur- Bearers, a BC-based non-profit, offered a reward after hearing the news of an arrow punctured beaver near the West Kelowna Yacht Club.

An area resident has since contributed an additional $1,300 to the reward, raising the total to $2,500.

“It is extremely unsettling that someone would shoot a beaver with multiple arrows like this,” said Adrian Nelson, Director of Communications for The Fur-Bearers, in a press release.

READ MORE: BEAVER FOUND WITH ARROWS

“The government investigators say that the beaver was likely enduring extreme pain. We are certain that someone is aware of who is responsible for this act and plead with residents who may have information to contact investigators.”

The group asks that anyone who may have seen something or may have information on this or other wildlife-related incidents to contact the RAPP line immediately.

“This event has deeply upset the community, and residents are asking how they can help,” Nelson said.

Saskia Dover spotted the beaver initally and called it in to conservation officers.

“They said they would have to put it down once they got out there,” said Dover. “Definitely too many injuries… it was very, very sad. Poor little guy.”

The Fur-Bearers works with communities to provide practical, humane solutions that mitigate the need for lethal control of beavers while ensuring that infrastructure and property is protected from damming activities. More on co-existence with beavers can be found at TheFurBearers.com.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Report All Poachers and Polluters Program (RAPP) at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277).

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.