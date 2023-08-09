The Rice Road fire is now being held. Photo Facebook Alana Baird

Rice Road fire near Coalmont being held

Crews working on ‘mop up’

The Rice Road fire near Coalmont is being held as of Wednesday morning, August 9.

According to Taylor Wallace, spokesperson for BC Wildfire, the 16-hectare blaze is not expected to spread, under present conditions.

Twenty-nine personnel remain on the scene today, conducting ‘mop up’ procedures that include identifying and extinguishing hotspots.

The fire was discovered Sunday evening, August 6, and according to RCMP it was sparked by an ATV.

Overnight Sunday 1,000 people were evacuated from a music festival in the area, on private property, under an order from the Tulameen Fire Department.

