Richmond RCMP investigate pedestrian fatality

Richmond RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation has taken control of an investigation involving the Boxing Day death of a pedestrian.

Officers were called to a collision involving a woman pedestrian and a vehicle at the intersection of No. 2 Road at Andrews Road shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26. The incident led to a lengthy road closure of No. 2 Road for several hours.

The pedestrian was crossing at a marked crosswalk at the intersection when she was struck by the vehicle. She was rushed to a local hospital but later died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on-scene and cooperated with investigators.

Speed and alcohol have been ruled out as contributing factors to the collision.

“This is a season where we need to be extra careful,” said Richmond RCMP media liaison Const. Kenneth Lau. “Road conditions may not be ideal. The sun also sets early, sometimes making it difficult to see pedestrians due to lighting. As a driver, when you approach a marked crosswalk or intersection, please take the extra measures to give yourself more reaction time.

“Slow down, look for any pedestrians, and try make eye contact with them just to confirm if they are crossing or not before going through.”

Richmond RCMP CCIT, with assistance from the Integrated Construction Analysis and Reconstruction Servic is seeking witnesses or dash-camera footage of the incident.

If you have any information, please contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Richmond_CCIT@rcmp-grc.gc.ca , and if they wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-35166.

