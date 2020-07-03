Work on restoring the Richter Street bridge is set to start on July 6. (Mabel Amber - Pixabay)

Richter Street bridge restoration to start on July 6

Two-way traffic will be maintained on Richter Street with intermittent interruptions

Restoration work on the Richter Street bridge between Elliot Avenue and Burne Avenue is set to begin on Tuesday, July 6.

Part of the $380,000 project is concrete restoration under the bridge, a new reinforced concrete running surface, as well as sidewalk modifications.

Work is expected to last until August, according to city staff.

Two-way traffic will be maintained on Richter Street, with intermittent interruptions. Pedestrian and cyclist access will also be maintained but will be temporarily detoured around the site.

The City of Kelowna is thanking residents, businesses and motorists for their patience during the infrastructure improvement.

If you wish to avoid the work area, visit the city’s website to plan your route.

READ: Witness helps Kelowna police track down alleged impaired driver

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
