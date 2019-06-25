Ricky’s special pancakes are on for a buck-fifty until July 1. (David Venn - Capital News)

Ricky’s is serving limited edition pancakes for Canada Day

Put some syrup on your Canada Day

What’s better than pancakes? O’Canada Pancakes.

For the third year in a row, Ricky’s Family Style Restaurants are offering patrons $1.50 O’Canada Pancakes from June 24 to July 1 when you order before 11 a.m.

All proceeds from the pancakes sold will be donated to the Breakfast Club of Canada (BCC), whose mission is to “nourish children’s potential by making sure that as many of them have access to a healthy morning meal before school as possible”.

Ricky’s has raised $250,000 since their partnership began in 2015, according to a press release.

READ MORE: Rustic Reel to serve up human connection soon in Okanagan

One in five children are at risk of starting the school day on an empty stomach, with Indigenous comunities being almost three times as much, according to (BCC).

That’s 1,000,000 children in Canada that are attending school hungry.

READ MORE: Downtown Kelowna parkade closed for weekend

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
