Ride hail company declined operating license in Okanagan

LTG Technologies Ltd. was denied their application by the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board

Ride hailing in the Okanagan has once again been delayed.

While the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board (BCPTB) has approved one of two ride hailing companies to operate in the Lower Mainland, no license has been given to operate in the Okanagan.

According to a release from the BCPTB, LTG Technologies Ltd. applied to operate in the Okanagan-Kootenays-Boundary-Cariboo region, but was denied on Dec. 16.

“The decisions were made after a careful review of the extensive materials received during the application process,” reads the release.

Green Coast Ventures Inc. was the one ride hailing company that was approved for the Lower Mainland, Whistler, and Vancouver Island (excluding the Capital Regional District of the Victoria area).

A total of 24 ride hailing applications were received by the BCPTB.

“Next steps for the approved applicant after receiving its licence from the Registrar are to secure appropriate motor vehicle insurance and to work with municipalities in its operating areas to ensure compliance with local by-laws.”

