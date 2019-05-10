Rider thrown from motorcycle in McKinley area

Emergency crews are on scene of Shayler Road

Emergency crews are on the scene of a motorbike crash near 2875 Shayler Road, in the McKinley area.

The rider was thrown from the bike and is reported to have a chest injury and a broken leg. BC Ambulance was called to the scene about 12:20 p.m. Friday.

The motorbike crashed about 20 feet down an embankment on Shayler Road.

Shayler Road is blocked while emergency crews attend the scene.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Highway reopened following crash near Vernon

Just Posted

Rider thrown from motorcycle in McKinley area

Emergency crews are on scene of Shayler Road

Porcupine climbs up tree, surprises Kelowna hiker

‘Who knew porcupines were tree climbers?’

Supporting the Central Okanagan Family Hub with student dodgeball game.

The 3rd annual District Dodgeball Tournament concluded Thursday

Peachland residents spot multiple bears in neighbourhoods

People in Peachland Neighbours Facebook group said they wish no harm to bears

Gear up and grab your pup; Dirty Mutter returns to Kelowna

The canine obstacle course returns September

Okanagan Music Rundown: From Majestic Downfall to the Apollo Suns your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

VIDEO: Chilliwack school bus driver caught going wrong way at train stop

Witness says driver was trying to sneak bus through train crossing arms, with students on board

UPDATE: Highway reopened following crash near Vernon

Several patients taken to hospital in MVI near Swan Lake

BC Hockey selects 60 players for U16 provincial camp in Shawnigan Lake

Players invited based on performance at U16 BC Cup held in Salmon Arm

Apollo Suns shine on Okanagan

Dance-inducing rock band plays Vernon, Enderby, Kelowna, Oliver

Trio of endangered owls hatch at B.C. breeding program

There is hope owls could be released into the wild as soon as next spring

Summerland construction activity shows increase in 2019

Total value of building permits so far this year at $19,047,800

Column: Fine dining and our dirty little devices

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Foul play ruled out for Vernon man recovering from head injury, witnesses still sought

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdale with expenses related to his recovery.

Most Read