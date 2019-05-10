Rider thrown from motorcycle in McKinley area

Emergency crews are on the scene of a motorbike crash near 2875 Shayler Road, in the McKinley area.
The rider was thrown from the bike and is reported to have a chest injury and a broken leg. BC Ambulance was called to the scene about 12:20 p.m. Friday.
#Kelowna Crews responding to 2875 Shayler Rd for a motorcycle accident
— Central Okanagan Scanner (@ScanKelowna) May 10, 2019
The motorbike crashed about 20 feet down an embankment on Shayler Road.
Shayler Road is blocked while emergency crews attend the scene.
More to come.