Rise in break-ins prompts Kelowna RCMP warning

The warm weather is not only bringing sunshine with it, it’s also bringing along an increase in break and enter incidents across the city.

That’s why the Kelowna RCMP is asking residents to take a moment to think about how they can keep their property safe.

“It only takes a few moments for a thief to enter a garage or shed and make off with commonly stored items like yard equipment, tools or bikes,” the detachment said in a statement.

“By taking a few simple steps, you can help protect your property, and your community.”

Here are some simple steps the Kelowna RCMP shared to ensure you don’t suffer a break and enter:

Close your doors: make sure your garage and shed doors are securely locked, as this makes it harder for thieves to target. Lock your vehicles: don’t leave spare keys or garage door openers in the vehicle. Record serial numbers: keep a record of the make, model and serial number of tools and bicycles. This helps the police identify and return valuables to their rightful owners. Sites like 529 Garage can be helpful with keeping track of serial numbers. Invest in lighting and cameras: if you can, install proper lighting and security cameras around your property, which will act as a deterrent to would-be thieves. Report suspicious activity: if you see suspicious or criminal behaviour, report it immediately.

