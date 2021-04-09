Coronvirus expansion to new variants are raising virus containment issues for the province. (File photo)

Rising COVID-19 variants unsettling for Central Okanagan teachers

Vancouver Canucks being sidelined by COVID has been eye opener for public school community

Teachers across B.C. are facing heightened concerns about COVID-19 variants becoming increasingly predominant among school-aged children.

And, like elsewhere in the province, those fears resonate for Central Okanagan Public Schools teachers.

This week School District 23 reported, 12 schools experiencing coronavirus exposures which did little to soften the concern, particularly when those numbers were far higher than in neighbouring school districts.

“To me, this only happens when people are out and about and travelling, doing things they shouldn’t be doing,” said Susan Bauhart, president of the Central Okanagan Teachers Association (COTA), the local affiliate of the BC Teachers’ Federation.

Like many residents, she noted anecdotally how there seemed to be a lot of visitors in town during spring break at a time when the provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has been telling people to stay home, or not venture outside their bubble or health region.

“I’m not sure how these things spread but I try to follow all the things we are asked to do and yes, even I get sick of it, but it would be great to see us all follow what we are told to do. Otherwise, these new variants would seem to be a hard thing to contain moving forward.”

READ MORE: Multiple COVID-19 exposures in Kelowna schools

Bauhart said the rapid exposure of the Vancouver Canucks players, which has placed in doubt the team’s ability to complete the current National Hockey League season with essentially all the players and team staff now quarantined, has been an eye-opener for how quickly these new variants can spread.

“Those are highly conditioned professional athletes following protocols who got sick,” said Bauhart, raising doubts about how a similar outbreak could be contained in public schools.

“We don’t have the numbers here fortunately that has been experienced in Surrey, but nor did North Vancouver and now they have had to shut down one school completely because of COVID…this is not something that will be limited only to the Lower Mainland.”

She said the BC Teachers Federation (BCTF) pushed for and saw the province classify teachers as frontline workers, making them eligible for the initial wave of vaccinations.

Problems that have arisen with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which local teachers were targeted to receive, have placed those efforts on hold for the moment.

“We are thinking now that might happen in May or June, but it could be longer. It all depends on the supply of vaccines which we have no direct control over,” she said.

Bauhart said there remains a range of emotions about coronavirus among COTA members, from not seeing a problem to extreme concern.

“I would say the concern becomes far greater the more this becomes detrimental to younger people. There is that fear of the unknown and the angst about getting the vaccine.

“Getting the vaccine does not make you immune to the variants but it definitely seems to reduce the risk of becoming hospitalized and some of the other dreadful effects that have been occurring.”

But she said teachers are committed to keeping school opens, feeling students in the classroom is one of the safest places they can be right now.

READ MORE: From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cyclist rescued after falling on West Kelowna trail
Next story
Vehicles trashed on Westside amid annual cleanup

Just Posted

Coronvirus expansion to new variants are raising virus containment issues for the province. (File photo)
Rising COVID-19 variants unsettling for Central Okanagan teachers

Vancouver Canucks being sidelined by COVID has been eye opener for public school community

An SUV was trashed on the Westside, past the transfer station over the Easter long weekend. (Daryl Robertson photo)
Vehicles trashed on Westside amid annual cleanup

Residents tiring of pickup up after others

(Dave Ogilvie photo)
Cyclist rescued after falling on West Kelowna trail

Rescue crews were called to Smith Creek Road on Thursday evening

Three Lake Country men were fined a total of $11,000 in Kelowna Provincial Court April 8, 2021, for illegally hunting two bull moose in Vernon in 2017, and another two moose in Revelstoke in 2019. (Dave Rothwell Photography)
Three Lake Country men fined $11K total for poaching moose in Vernon, Revelstoke

Four bull moose in total were killed illegally in separate ‘party hunting’ incidents in 2017 and 2019

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 20 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Friday, April 9, 2021. (File photo)
Snowfall warning in effect for Coquihalla Highway

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 20 cm of snow to fall on the Coquihalla Friday

A number of Peachland residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Peachland residents receive their COVID-19 shots

Residents shared how excited and hopeful they felt now that they received the COVID-19 vaccine

FILE - This file photo dated July 10, 1947 shows the official photograph of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten in London. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. (AP Photo/File)
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16

The Vernon School District has ordered more masks to ensure all students in grades 4-12 are complying with wearing them. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
More cases of COVID in North Okanagan elementary schools

Three more potential exposures at Coldstream and Vernon schools

A mink sniffs the air as he surveys the river beach in search of food, in meadow near the village of Khatenchitsy, 65 kilometres northwest of Minsk, Belarus on September 4, 2015. The Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) is the latest group to speak out against mink farming in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits
Union of BC Indian Chiefs latest group to call for moratorium on B.C. mink farming

With other countries phasing out mink farming, time is now for province to follow suit, says union VP

Chris Jentsch, owner of C.C. Jentsch Cellars in Oliver passed away on April 2.
Okanagan winery owner dies

The owner of C.C. Jentsch Cellars died on April 2 at the age of 58

A construction worker wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WorkSafeBC can now shut down businesses due to COVID-19 transmission

The power to issue closure orders was granted as part of a public health order issued Thursday, April 8

The public health laboratory says providing precise figures for variant cases is challenging, in part because of the delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and because not all the samples can be sequenced. (Medicago)
Variants of concern higher than reported, but giving precise data challenging: BCCDC

Director Mel Krajden attributes it to a delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and not all the samples can be sequenced

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The South Okanagan Grandmothers for Africa in Penticton is inviting residents to attend a free vitrual concert April 15 to support African grandmothers. (Canadian Grandmothers / YouTube)
South Okanagan Grandmothers for Africa holding free online concert

Campaign supports African grandmothers raising millions of children orphaned by HIV and AIDS

Most Read