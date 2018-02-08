Snowpack levels as of Feb. 1 in the Okanagan are 131 per cent of normal. -Image: Desiree Baber

Rising Okanagan snowpack raises flooding concerns

Snowpack level in Okanagan 131 per cent of normal

There has been an ominous rise in snowpack levels across the Okanagan Valley, according to the BC River Forecast Centre.

David Campbell, section head of the River Forecast Centre, said snowpack levels as of Feb. 1 in the Okanagan are 131 per cent of normal, and in the Similkameen that level is 135 per cent.

“There is certainly some concern there as we see those figures start to creep up with having seen about two-thirds of the snow we expect to see this winter season,” Campbell said.

“It’s certainly something we’ll have to watch closely. In the back of our minds was that last year, we were at 78 per cent of normal and we saw how things rapidly changed in March and into April.”

Last year, concerns of a drought year caused the dam release from Okanagan Lake to be slowed down, but the sudden change with rain and snow through March and April left the dam unable to keep up with the rising water level.

Campbell said higher snowpack levels don’t automatically translate to flooding, as other factors play into that as well such as precipitation levels speeding up the snow melting process and groundwater saturation that prevents normal run-off absorption.

“Groundwater levels are not something we specifically monitor but it does have an effect on the melting snow coming from the higher elevations in the spring,” he said.

Related: High snowpack for the Okanagan

At the Okanagan Basin Water Board meeting on Tuesday in Kelowna, executive director Anna Warwick Sears gave a snowpack level update and a predicted forecast of moderate to below normal temperatures through April and above normal precipitation.

That is consistent with the ongoing La Nina weather conditions, which registers in B.C. generally as typically colder and wetter than normal.

Warwick Sears said the long-term trend of less snow in the mountains and more precipitation or ‘wet snow’ contributes to ground-level saturation.

“We want the snow up in the mountains rather than down here in the valley,” Warwick Sears said.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021
Next story
Making a tech connection in Kelowna

Just Posted

Rising Okanagan snowpack raises flooding concerns

Snowpack level in Okanagan 131 per cent of normal

Making a tech connection in Kelowna

Advanced education minister meets with animation program students and tech officials in Kelowna

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Kelowna council advised to reject new downtown hotel proposal

City staff say council should not give plan for a 33-storey hotel a development permit

Update: Advance poll numbers in Kelowna West

Elections BC says 1,912 ballots were cast on the first two days of advance voting in byelection

Calling entrepreneurs: Dragons Den coming back to Okanagan

Popular TV show is looking for entrepreneurs with great ideas to hear pitches

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Some cows are sadder than others: UBC study

Researchers say not all cows in the herd are the same

Chase RCMP arrest robbery suspect

Chase RCMP have arrested a Shuswap man in relation to robberies and… Continue reading

Space heaters likely cause of fatal house fire on Vancouver Island

The male victim was in his late 70’s

Legal marijuana on track for July but getting pot int0 stores could take longer

Could take three to four months for marijuana to hit store shelves

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

BCHL Today: Grisdale honoured by CJHL and Vees tame Trail

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Most Read