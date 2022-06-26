Environment Canada issued a heat warning on June 26 for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the North Coast. (File photo by Black Press News Services)

Environment Canada issued a heat warning on June 26 for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and the North Coast. (File photo by Black Press News Services)

Rising temperatures trigger heat warning for several parts of B.C.

Daytime highs to hit low-to-mid 30s in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, North Coast

As British Columbians get their first real taste of summer weather this weekend, Environment Canada is warning temperatures will rise to above-average levels in several regions.

The weather agency initially only issued special weather statements for the province, but as of Sunday morning (June 26) has upgraded those to warnings in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and inland North Coast.

There, temperatures are expected to remain unseasonably high until the end of Monday.

Metro Vancouver and inland parts of the North Coast will see daytime highs in the low-30s and nighttime lows in the mid-teens, according to Environment Canada. The Fraser Valley will see even higher temperatures at 34C during the day and high-teens overnight.

Environment Canada is warning that the higher temperatures increase the risk of heat-related illness. Symptoms to watch out for include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. People are reminded to hydrate, stay in a cool place, and check on vulnerable neighbours and loved ones.

Environment Canada is also reminding people that while it is hot outside, water remains cold and may pose a risk of hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

READ ALSO: B.C. launches heat alert system following 2021’s deadly heat dome

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weatherFraser Valleyheat warninglowermainlandMetro Vancouver

Previous story
Man suffers serious head injuries in Lake Country ATV incident
Next story
Policy revamp might save lives in next heat dome, but so could community, say B.C. experts

Just Posted

Emergency crews were on scene Saturday, June 25, to assist a man with serious head injuries on the High Rim Trail in Lake Country. The man was returning to his campsite when his ATV flipped and he was thrown from the vehicle. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue photo)
Man suffers serious head injuries in Lake Country ATV incident

(Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)
NHLers touch down in Kelowna for charity

Chelsea Cardno went missing on June 14, 2022 while out walking her dog JJ (Photo - @chelscardno/Instagram)
Update: Messages of support and sympathy for the family of Chelsea Cardno

Custodial staffing will be reduced for Central Okanagan Public Schools in the 2022-23 operating budget to make up in part for a $3.3 million funding shortfall. (Contributed)
Central Okanagan trustees give reluctant approval to 2022-23 budget