Rising water closes portion of popular Kelowna trail

Mission Creek Greenway’s Casorso underpass closed

Rising spring runoff water levels has forced the closure of an underpass along the Mission Creek Greenway.

The trail under the Casorso Road Bridge is closed until further notice and the water recedes.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan urges Greenway users to respect the barricades and signs posted at this location along the recreational trail.

READ MORE: WASHOUTS CLOSE PORTION OF TRAIL

Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use caution and only cross Casorso Road when it is safe. Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing the road in these areas while the underpasses are closed.

The trails under the Gordon Drive and Lakeshore Road bridges remain open but may be closed on short notice should flooding occur.

Regional Parks staff is continuing to monitor creek levels along the entire length of the Mission Creek Greenway recreational corridor. With creeks expected to continue rising throughout the spring runoff, people are reminded they, children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion from the spring runoff. As well, water levels may rise unexpectedly.

Boaters and those using Okanagan Lake boat launches are advised to watch for floating debris that may enter the lake as a result of the runoff.

