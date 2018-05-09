Part of the Mission Creek Greenway, from the Hollywood Road south entrance to the end of the trail off Field Road has been closed due to rising water in Mission Creek. —Image: contributed

Rising water in Mission Creek closes part of popular Kelowna trail

Phase two of the Mission Creek Greenway will close until conditions improve says RDCO

The rising level of Mission Creek has closed a portion of the Mission Creek Greenway.

Regional District of Central Okanagan communications officer Bruce Smith said until conditions return to a safe level and RDCO staff to assess trail conditions, the complete phase two section of the popular Greenway corridor will remain closed between the Hollywood Road south entrance of Scenic Canyon Regional Park and the end of the trail off Field Road.

“The north creek-side section of the Greenway along phase one, from Lakeshore through Mission Creek Regional Park and the south trail between Lakeshore and Casorso Road are still open,” said Smith.

“We’re urging people to use extreme caution and keep away from the banks due to slippery conditions, possible erosion and the potential for a rapid rise in water levels and increased flow resulting from the overnight and forecast rainfall.”

The Greenway trail underpass at the Casorso Road bridge remains closed. Pedestrians and cyclists are asked to use caution and only cross Casorso Road when it is safe.

Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing the road in this area while the underpass is closed.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. cab driver has tip of finger bitten off by ‘irate’ passenger
Next story
Working to save Kelowna homes from flood waters

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP catch hit-and-run suspect

The 32-year-old remains in custody and faces charges

Rising water in Mission Creek closes part of popular Kelowna trail

Phase two of the Mission Creek Greenway will close until conditions improve says RDCO

Stretch of Kelowna’s Richter Street to temporary close

Richeter between Bernard and Cawston will be closed until May 18 for road work

Floods threaten Okanagan Indian Band

State of emergency issues, evacuation alerts for Parker Cove

Landslide occurs near Lake Country subdivision

The landslide happened near The Lakes

Working to save Kelowna homes from flood waters

Mission Creek in Kelowna is rapidly rising

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

OXA plant sale a boost for water-wise gardeners

Pollinator plants and native plants were popular at Okanagan Xeriscape Association event

Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

B.C. had first round of emergency alert testing on cellphones, radio and broadcast

B.C. cab driver has tip of finger bitten off by ‘irate’ passenger

The incident took place in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island

HODGE: Contemplating good and colourful lies

“My lying skill even surprised Tez”

MetalFest headbanging headliners announced

July 13-1 marks a decade of Armstrong MetalFest

Guilty verdict for woman in animal-cruelty case after 82 animal seized

Surrey resident Xin (Ivy) Zhou found guilty

Sex assault trial underway for former political candidate known for crazy video

Wyatt Scott of Mission accused of inappropriately touching a female employee

Most Read