Mission Creek Regional Park. (File Photo)

Rising water partially closes some Central Okanagan trails

Glen Canyon regional park and Mission Creek Greenway have been affected

Rising water levels have forced the closure of a section of trail in Glen Canyon regional park and two underpasses along the Mission Creek Greenway.

The Glen Canyon parking lot off of Gellatly Road and the trail leading from it was closed on May 3 as a result of high water in Powers Creek from recent snowmelt and the previous evening’s rain. No other areas of Glen Canyon are affected.

The Mission Creek Greenway trail under the Casorso Road and Gordon Drive bridges is closed due to increased levels along Mission Creek.

The areas will remain closed until the water recedes.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) urges park-goers to respect the barricades and asks pedestrians and cyclists to use caution and only cross Casorso Road and Gordon Drive when it is safe. Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing the road in these areas while the underpasses are closed.

RDCO parks staff continues to monitor creek levels along the Mission Creek Greenway, Scenic Canyon regional park recreational corridor and through Glen Canyon Regional Park.

“People are reminded that during spring runoff water levels in area creeks may rise unexpectedly and they, children and pets should stay safely back from creek banks, which may be slippery or subject to erosion,” wrote the RDCO in a press release. “Boaters and those using Okanagan Lake boat launches are advised to watch for floating debris that may enter the lake as a result of the runoff.”

Rising water partially closes some Central Okanagan trails

