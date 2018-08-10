Interior Health says members of the public should protect themselves as local skies fill with smoke from wildfires. —Capital News file Interior Health says members of the public should protect themselves as local skies fill with smoke from wildfires. —Capital News file

Risk of thunderstorm in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Cooler temperatures to hit region on Saturday

Haze continues to blanket the Okanagan-Shuswap region as more than 360 wildfires are burning across the province.

Temperatures for the Southern Okanagan are expected to reach 36 C for Friday, with winds picking up to 20 km/hr in the afternoon.

RELATED: Wildfire smoke settling into the Southern Interior

For the Central Okanagan the mercury could hit 35 C, with winds gusting in the late afternoon.

In the North Okanagan and Shuswap, Environment Canada is anticipating temperatures of about 32 C.

A risk of a thunderstorm is expected for the entire Okanagan-Shuswap region starting Friday afternoon. The thunderstorm may bring dry lightning which could spark more wildfires.

RELATED: 24 temperature records broken across B.C.

Thunderstorms could continue into Saturday brining rain and cooler temperatures.

A 40 percent chance of showers are forecast for the late in the morning, brining up to 11 millimetres of rain in some regions.

Temperatures will dip down to between 22 C and 24 C for Saturday.

Showers to continue on Sunday, cleaning overnight with a daytime high of 24 C for the region.

Monday the sun will return along with temperatures in the upper 20s C.

