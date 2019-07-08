Risk of thunderstorms for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today in the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen and many places in the region will be at risk of thunderstorms this afternoon and into this evening.

Penticton:

Osoyoos held B.C.’s hot spot title this morning at 17.4 C, but expect the clouds to roll in this afternoon. Environment Canada is forecasting a 30 per cent chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms. Wind will gust up to 20 kilometres per hour, becoming light this evening. The high is 27 C and a low of 12 C overnight.

Salmon Arm:

A mix of sun and clouds today with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and a risk of thunderstorms. Salmon Arm will see a high of 26 C and have a UV index of 8 (very high). The showers and risk of thunderstorms will move into the evening, clearing overnight with a low of 12 C.

Vernon:

The day will start off sunny but is expected to become a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Winds of up to 20 km will gust in from the north. Today’s high is 27 C and the low overnight is 13 C.

Kelowna:

It will be sunny this morning with a mix of sun and cloud moving in this afternoon with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Wind will gust to 30 km this afternoon and there will be a risk of thunderstorms. Today’s high is forecasted to be 27 C and it is expected to drop to 13 C overnight.

Summerland:

There will be a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon as the cloud coverage rolls in and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Wind will gust at 20 km from the north. Today’s high is 27 C and a low of 12 C overnight.

Princeton:

Sunny with a mix of sun and cloud is forecasted for this afternoon. Winds are expected to gust up to 20 km and there will be a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Today’s high is 26 C and the low overnight is 10 C.

