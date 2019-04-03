Riverside memorial planned for Shuswap man

Fundraiser underway to build picnic table honouring Rene St. Onge

A fundraising effort is underway to honour the late Rene St. Onge with a picnic table along Shuswap River in Enderby.

“Many communities in the North Okanagan knew, respected and admired Rene for his knowledge and zest for this beautiful area both summer and winter. We would like to place a picnic table in his memory at the south end of the river walk in Enderby beside the Shuswap River he loved so much,” a GoFundMe page for the project reads.

Read More: Province to decide fate of Eagle Pass lookout

Read More: Lack of public transit limiting access to medical care

St. Onge died in a snowmobile accident in Dec. 2018.

Pat Weaver, one of the organizers of the bench project who met St. Onge while working with a group to keep the Shuswap River open to recreational boat use, described St. Onge as an avid waterskier and a tremendously helpful individual.

“He’d do anything for anybody; if somebody got lost on a snowmobile up there, he’d be gone in a heartbeat to find them,” Weaver said.

Read More: Grandmother wears firefighting boots

Read More: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Pack your umbrella, rainy day alert

Any funds left over after the construction of the picnic table will be passed on to Shuswap Backcountry Riders, an organization St. Onge was president of.

At press time, the GoFundMe campaign had raised $1,000 of its $1,600 goal.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Family of Wendy Ladner-Beaudry marks anniversary of B.C. woman’s murder
Next story
7 overdoses in 1 day at Kelowna homeless shelter leads IH prompt about carfentanil

Just Posted

Phase 3 of Centennial Park improvements underway

The Rutland park is funded by the 10-Year Capital Plan

Boil water noice issued for Souteast Kelowna SEKID water supply

The notice was issued Wednesday due to increased turbidity from Hydraulic Creek

West Kelowna multisport dome set for fall open

Construction starts on the $3.5 million dome for November

7 overdoses in 1 day at Kelowna homeless shelter leads IH prompt about carfentanil

Interior Health is reissuing a warning about carfentanil-tainted drugs after Cornerstone overdoses

VIDEO: Kelowna mayor delivers annual state of the city address

The Kelowna Chamber hosted its annual State of the City address from Mayor Colin Basran.

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

Steroids, heroin, drone and cellphones seized from outside B.C. prison

The maximum security prison is investigating the incident, Corrections Canada says

Regulations need to change for logging debris on-site, says BC Forest Practices Board

Chair of the board says current requirements from logging companies can be improved

Man thrown from Vespa avoiding deer wants Okanagan city to rethink cull

Kelowna man was thrown from his Vespa scooter when attempting to avoid deer in Penticton

Riverside memorial planned for Shuswap man

Fundraiser underway to build picnic table honouring Rene St. Onge

One year after acid spill along highway near Trail, claims still trickling in

Approximately 440+ vehicles failed ICBC inspections due to sulphuric acid contamination

Fairy Gradmothers supply grad dresses to Shuswap students in need

School District #83 educators help make graduation a memorable experience

Cell phone rings in 46th anniversary today

There have been some iconic phones over the years but what’s next?

Cherryville gas station being renovated

Frank’s General Store upgrades expected to be done April 25; fuel available at Cherryville Emporium

Most Read