An early morning vehicle incident delayed Highway 97 traffic near Oliver Monday, July 20.

Single-lane alternating traffic was in effect from 6:30-7 a.m. between Road 18 and Road 17 for nearly one kilometre. The vehicle incident took place seven kilometres south of Oliver.

The road was cleared by 7 a.m., according to DriveBC.

