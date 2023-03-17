Lakeshore Road (highlighted in yellow) will be closed for several weeks between Lanfranco Road and Richter Street for construction work. (Photo/Google Maps)

Lakeshore Road (highlighted in yellow) will be closed for several weeks between Lanfranco Road and Richter Street for construction work. (Photo/Google Maps)

Road closure for Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood

The closure will be in place from Monday, March 20 to Friday, April 14

Lakeshore Road between Lanfranco Road and Richter Street will be closed for several weeks for construction work.

The closure will be in place from Monday, March 20 to Friday, April 14 while excavating, decommissioning, and installation of deep utilities is completed.

Businesses will remain open, and access will be provided for local traffic. The detour is planned for KLO Road, Richter Street and Lakeshore Road.

The sidewalk on the east side of Lakeshore will remain open throughout the closure.

An email from the city states every effort shall be made to minimize disruptions, and patience and cooperation of drivers during work is appreciated.

Residents are encouraged to be aware of new and temporary signs that may be posted along their routes, plan their trips, and give themselves extra time to get to their destinations.

READ MORE: Speed limits on Hwy. 97 still a concern for Peachland council

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaConstructionRoad conditions

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Thunder Bay man dies in skiing accident at Revelstoke Mountain Resort
Next story
Vancouver Hyatt Regency apologizes to First Nations group after alleged discrimination

Just Posted

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Brand new bright coffee on a sunny day in Kelowna

Photo of Neil Wong from 2012 Kelowna Capital News article titled ‘Kelowna Secondary School opening doors for music students’. (Kolby Zinger-Harris/Contributed)
Kelowna music teacher and worship leader maintains innocence in trial for sex assault of child

Lakeshore Road (highlighted in yellow) will be closed for several weeks between Lanfranco Road and Richter Street for construction work. (Photo/Google Maps)
Road closure for Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood

The Kelowna Rockets take on the Kamloops Blazers in a home-and-home series this weekend. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets set for home-and-home weekend against Kamloops

Pop-up banner image