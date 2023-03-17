Road closure for Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood

The closure will be in place from Monday, March 20 to Friday, April 14

Lakeshore Road (highlighted in yellow) will be closed for several weeks between Lanfranco Road and Richter Street for construction work. (Photo/Google Maps)

Lakeshore Road between Lanfranco Road and Richter Street will be closed for several weeks for construction work.

The closure will be in place from Monday, March 20 to Friday, April 14 while excavating, decommissioning, and installation of deep utilities is completed.

Businesses will remain open, and access will be provided for local traffic. The detour is planned for KLO Road, Richter Street and Lakeshore Road.

The sidewalk on the east side of Lakeshore will remain open throughout the closure.

An email from the city states every effort shall be made to minimize disruptions, and patience and cooperation of drivers during work is appreciated.

Residents are encouraged to be aware of new and temporary signs that may be posted along their routes, plan their trips, and give themselves extra time to get to their destinations.

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

