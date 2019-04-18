Road closures anticipated for 9th annual Kelowna Vaisakhi Parade

The annual event highlighting the Sikh community will be held April 27

The annual Vaisakhi Parade is returning to Kelowna for its ninth event.

The Okanagan Sikh Temple and Cultural Society is hosting its ninth parade on Saturday, April 27. There will be rolling road closures along the parade route between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Times are approximate depending on the speed of the parade, according to the City of Kelowna in its news release.

The parade will begin and end at the Sikh Temple on 1111 Rutland Rd. There will be a partial lane closure in front of the Temple entrance between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to accommodate a drop-off zone for participants, the release said.

Sumac Road will be closed from Rutland Road to Keyes Road for the duration of the event. There will be a short road closure for approximately 20 minutes on McCurdy Road from Rutland Road to Craig Road between 2 and 3 p.m. Motorists will be detoured onto Aldon Road and Hartman Road, the release said.

Rolling closures will continue along Ortt Road, Wallace Road, Sycamore Road, Sumac Road, Friesen Road, and Keyes Road.

Pedestrian crossings will be restricted to marked crosswalks. Transit service may experience delays along Rutland Road due to the drop off zone. Visit bctransit.com/kelowna for route and schedule information.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking, carpooling or taking transit. Visit smartTRIPS.ca to learn more about how the City supports and promotes active transportation through events, programs, and education.

For information about parking, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

