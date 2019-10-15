Road closures, detours and transit impacts coming with weekend’s Okanagan Marathon

The 2018 Sun Rype Okanagan Marathon went on Kelowna Sunday and was won by Calgary’s Curtis Sampson.(marathon-photos.com)

The annual SunRype Okanagan Marathon returns to Kelowna this weekend.

In its 25th year, the marathon will take over downtown’s City Park this Saturday and Sunday with the five kilometre walk and run to launch the event and the 10 km walk and run, half marathon and full marathon on Sunday.

On Sunday, there will be a wide array of road closures, detours and transit changes.

North End (North of Highway 97):

Abbott Street, from Leon Avenue to Bernard Avenue is closed to traffic from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Bernard Avenue from Abbott Street to Water Street is closed to traffic from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Water Street from Bernard Avenue to Sunset Drive is closed to traffic from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Water Street between Sunset Drive and Ellis Street is open to local traffic and vehicles exiting the area from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Sunset Drive from Water Street to Manhattan Drive is open to southbound vehicle traffic from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. Expect delays.

Ellis Street from Recreation Avenue to Broadway Avenue is open to northbound vehicle traffic. Expect delays from 6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Manhattan Drive and Recreation Avenue between Sunset Drive and Richter Street is closed to traffic from 6:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

Weddell Place, Trench Place, Ethel Street, Bay Avenue, Jones Street and Broadway Avenue will be closed, except to local traffic from 6:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Manhattan Drive and Guy Street open to local traffic only in a clockwise pattern; enter and exit at Bay Avenue only from 6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Richter Street remains open to vehicle traffic.

South End (South of Highway 97):

Hwy 97/Harvey Avenue, no access onto Abbott Street (southbound).Motorists should turn south at Pandosy Street.

Local traffic headed northbound on Abbott Street, Hwy 97/Harvey Avenue to Meikle Avenue must turn east at closest available roadway. Expect delays.

Meikle Avenue, Walnut Street and Watt Road is closed to southbound traffic; northbound traffic to enter at Watt Road only from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Lakeshore Road at Swordy Road, participants will be crossing; expect delays from 7:45 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Local traffic only on Swordy Road. Expect delays from 7:45 a.m. until 2 p.m.

No northbound traffic allowed on Casorso Road, Swordy Road to KLO Road from 7:45 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. Consider an alternate route via Gordon Drive.

Participants will be crossing at KLO Road at Campus Drive East. Expect delays from 7:45 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Local traffic only on Raymer Avenue from Gosnell Road to Pandosy Street from 7:45 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Participants will be crossing Richter Street at Raymer Avenue. Expect delays from 7:45 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Local traffic only on Tutt Street, Raymer Avenue to West Avenue. Expect delays from 7:45 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Local traffic only on West Avenue, Tutt Street to Abbott Street. Expect delays from 7:45 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Participants will be crossing Pandosy Street at West Avenue. Expect delays from 7:45 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Northbound Mission area traffic should consider avoiding Lakeshore Road, north of Cook Road and should use Gordon Drive instead from 7:45 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Downtown visitors will be asked to yield to participants on the pathways at City Park, Gyro Park and Waterfront Park.

Transit customers can expect delays on the #1, #2, #8, #12 and #97 routes on Sunday. More information at bctransit.com.

Parking restrictions at City Park:

The first two bays adjacent to the North Field will be closed from Tuesday, Oct. 15 until the end of day Monday, Oct. 21

Shared use of the parking lot will take place during set-up from Oct. 15-18

The entire lot will be closed on Saturday, Oct. 19 from approximately 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. and all day on Sunday, Oct. 20

Parking restrictions downtown:

There will be parking restrictions on Abbott Street, Bernard Avenue and Water Street from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 to accommodate the road closure

No parking permitted on Sunset Drive from Water Street to Manhattan Drive from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20

More information on the parking limitations over the weekend can be found at kelowna.ca/parking.

