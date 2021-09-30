Road closures for weekend marathon in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Hungry Hungry Half Marathon sets off from the Apple Bowl on Burtch Road at 7:30 a.m on Saturday, Oct. 2. (Pixabay photo)

Roads are set to close intermittently this weekend as the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Hungry Hungry Half Marathon takes to some Kelowna streets this Saturday, Oct. 2.

Participants will start and finish at the Apple Bowl on Burtch Road at 7:30 a.m. The route goes through Knox Mountain Park, Waterfront Park, Stuart Park and City Park.

To accommodate the runners, lights at Clement Avenue and Cerise Drive will be flashing from 7 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. to allow runners to cross the road. Intermittent closures will happen at Mountain Avenue and Kelview Street as well as Ellis Street and Bay Avenue.

Motorists should also expect delays at crosswalks on Manhattan Drive, Sunset Drive and around the entrance to Knox Mountain Park.

The race is expected to wrap up around 11:30 a.m.

The Apple Bowl is closed to public use between 5:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

City of KelownaKelownaOkanagan