Road closures in effect for Downtown Kelowna Block Party

Detour routes will be set up for the duration of the closures.

Prepare for road closures downtown next week as the annual Downtown Kelowna Association Block Party is set for Saturday, July 21.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with activities along Bernard Avenue and in Kerry Park.

To accommodate the event, the following road closures will be in effect from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Bernard Avenue (from Abbott Street to Bertram Street)

Water Street (from Lawrence Avenue to north laneway)

Pandosy Street (from Lawrence Avenue to north laneway)

Abbott Street (from Bernard Avenue to Leon Avenue)

Mill Street (Bernard Avenue to the roundabout)

St. Paul Street (from north laneway to Bernard Avenue)

Detour routes will be set up for the duration of the closures.

There will be restricted parking along the road closures and vehicles parked on these streets during the closure will be courtesy towed to the city hall parking lot or will receive notification of the location of towed vehicles, according to the City of Kelowna in a news release.

Ellis Street will be open for north and southbound traffic. Motorists are asked to use extra caution in the area due to the high volume of pedestrians anticipated. Richter Street is the recommended detour route for northbound traffic, the release said.

In addition, the Kerry Park parking lot at the corner of Mill Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Public parking will be available at the Library Plaza Parkade located at 1360 Ellis Street, Memorial Parkade at 1420 Ellis St. and Chapman Parkade at 345 Lawrence Avenue. For more information about parking, visit kelowna.ca/parking, the release said.

Transit bus routes #1, #2, #7, #9, #10 and #11 will be rerouted in order to exit the Transit Exchange. Visit bctransit.com for route and schedule information.

For more information about the Downtown Kelowna Block Party, visit http://www.downtownkelowna.com.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.