Road closures in effect for Okanagan Dream Rally

Roads in downtown Kelowna will be closed Sunday for the rally

Expect road closures in downtown Kelowna this Sunday for the Okanagan Dream Rally.

To accommodate the event, Bernard Avenue will be closed from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Water Street to Abbott Street. Mill Street will also be closed from Bernard Avenue to the Kelowna Visitor Center and Queensway parking lot. Vehicles will be able to access Water Street as the intersection will remain open, according to the City of Kelowna in a news release.

Parking restrictions will be in place along the road closures. Vehicles parked along the closed sections of Bernard Avenue and Mill Street on Sunday morning will be courtesy towed to the city hall parking lot, the release said.

Public parking will be available at the Library Plaza Parkade located at 1360 Ellis St., Memorial Parkade at 1420 Ellis St. and Chapman Parkade at 345 Lawrence Ave. For more information about parking, visit kelowna.ca/parking.

Traffic delays may occur throughout the morning due to the road closures. Motorists are asked to plan ahead to avoid delays.

Residents can reduce traffic and parking congestion by choosing various modes of active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling. Visit SMARTtrips.ca to learn more about how the city supports and promotes Active transportation through events, programs and education, the release said.

For more information about the Okanagan Dream Rally, visit okanagandreamrally.com.

