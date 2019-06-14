Leon Avenue from Pandosy Street to Ellis Street will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m on June 21.

Road closures in Kelowna for indigenous event

Leon Avenue from Pandosy Street to Ellis Street will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society will be hosting an event in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day on Friday, June 21 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m, and will result in some road closures in the city.

Leon Avenue from Pandosy Street to Ellis Street will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Traffic will be detoured via Pandosy Street, Bernard Avenue and Ellis Street.

Vehicles parked on the 400 block of Leon Avenue after 6:30 a.m. will be courtesy towed to the first available space. Intersections along Leon Avenue will not be affected. The city is asking motorists to plan their route accordingly to avoid delays.

READ MORE: McCurdy Road supportive housing could break ground this summer

READ MORE: Coffee lovers delight: new Starbucks proposed for Kelowna

The city is also encouraging residents to use active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling.

More information on the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society and the event can be found here.

For more information on road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna cousins transform 20-year-old boat for Beefed Up TV

Just Posted

Coffee lovers delight: new Starbucks proposed for Kelowna

Restaurant would offer patio space and drive-thru services on Highway 97

McCurdy Road supportive housing could break ground this summer

New homes to serve homeless, youth of Kelowna

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Kelowna

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Okanagan Heritage Museum to host Nsyilxcən event

“Nsyilxcən is critically endangered,” said education and programming coordinator at Kelowna Museums

UPDATE: Motorist killed in West Kelowna crash IDed as designated driver employee

Highway 97 has reopened after fatal crash claims one life, injures one

Pieper’s legacy honoured with North Okanagan ‘buddy benches’

Three benches erected at Armstrong schools in memory of beloved education assistant Anita Pieper

Lightning overnight sparks small fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized

‘If I can help, I’m going to’: Two B.C. orphan moose calves rescued

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Okanagan’s own Queen of Scream rocks hometown nightclub

Darby Mills Project at Status Saturday, June 15

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Pen Henge ceremony to mark summer solstice

Event on Munson Mountain in Penticton celebrates the longest day of the year

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Penticton Chamber Theatre stages two one-act plays

Buffet dinner organized for last show of the season on June 25

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

Most Read