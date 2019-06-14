Road closures in Kelowna for indigenous event

Leon Avenue from Pandosy Street to Ellis Street will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society will be hosting an event in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day on Friday, June 21 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m, and will result in some road closures in the city.

Leon Avenue from Pandosy Street to Ellis Street will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Traffic will be detoured via Pandosy Street, Bernard Avenue and Ellis Street.

Vehicles parked on the 400 block of Leon Avenue after 6:30 a.m. will be courtesy towed to the first available space. Intersections along Leon Avenue will not be affected. The city is asking motorists to plan their route accordingly to avoid delays.

The city is also encouraging residents to use active transportation, such as biking, walking and carpooling.

More information on the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society and the event can be found here.

For more information on road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

