Road closures in place for half-marathon in Kelowna

The event is taking place on Saturday, June 4 from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Kelowna residents can expect delays and street closures on Saturday (June 4) morning for the Central Okanagan Food Bank’s Hungry Hungry Half Marathon.

Starting at 7 a.m., the lights at Clement Avenue and Cerise Drive will be flashing red until 11:30 a.m. to allow runners to cross the street. Periodic closures will also take place at the intersections of Ellis Street and Bay Avenue as well as Mountain Avenue and Kelview Street.

Drivers can also expect delays on Manhattan Drive, Sunset Drive and at the entrance to Knox Mountain Park.

The half-marathon begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Apple Bowl at 1555 Burtch Road. Runners will go west on the Rail Trail and pass through Knox Mountain, Waterfront Park, Stuart Park, and City Park as well as parts of the Abbott Street trail.

Traffic control will be on scene throughout the day.

The Apple Bowl’s running trail will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

