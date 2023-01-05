An AIM Roads plow truck tends to Pleasant Valley Road Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

‘Road conditions are the pits’: Truck rollsover in North Okanagan

‘I’m slipping and sliding all over the map’: BX fire chief

Icy roads are suspected to be the culprit behind a truck rolling over in the BX Friday afternoon.

The vehicle hit the ditch on East Vernon Road around 3 p.m. While airbags were deployed, the driver isn’t believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

“Road conditions are apparently the pits,” BX Swan Lake fire chief Bill Wacey said. “Even for me getting here and I’m obviously driving very careful and a four-wheel drive and I’m slipping and sliding all over the map.”

Firefighters directing traffic around the rollover saw other vehicles sliding on the roads and barely able to make it.

Crews have requested AIM Roads to get a sander out to the area to help prevent further crashes.

Wacey is calling for increased attention to back or ‘secondary’ roads from the maintenance department.

“I haven’t seen anything in the north BX for two days.”

He was also surprised to see nothing on Highway 97 as snow puked down between Vernon and Kelowna this morning.

“I never saw a plow, all the way down to the airport at 6:30 and I got back at 8,” Wacey said. “It was snowing like crazy.”

But when it comes to road maintenance, this is nothing new.

“It’s the normal story this time of year in the North Okanagan.”

