Road improvements coming to Carrington and Butt in West Kelowna

Map for road improvements at Carrington Road and Butt Road in Westbank First Nation. (Contributed)

Construction for road improvement to Carrington Road and Butt Road in Westbank First Nation will begin on Friday, Sept. 18., continuing through November 2020.

Identified works include the completion of a roundabout at the Carrington and Butt Road intersection, implementation of sidewalk and bike lanes, improved street lighting, and utility upgrades.

During this time, the Carrington Road and Butt Road intersection will be closed with the exception of local traffic.

Expect delays including single-lane, alternating traffic, at times.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

