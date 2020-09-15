Map for road improvements at Carrington Road and Butt Road in Westbank First Nation. (Contributed)

Road improvements coming to Carrington and Butt in West Kelowna

Road improvement begins Friday, Sept. 18 and continues through November 2020

Construction for road improvement to Carrington Road and Butt Road in Westbank First Nation will begin on Friday, Sept. 18., continuing through November 2020.

Identified works include the completion of a roundabout at the Carrington and Butt Road intersection, implementation of sidewalk and bike lanes, improved street lighting, and utility upgrades.

During this time, the Carrington Road and Butt Road intersection will be closed with the exception of local traffic.

Expect delays including single-lane, alternating traffic, at times.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors add more depth to roster

READ MORE: Eight new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over weekend

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care
Next story
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holding steady despite COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Kelowna Myeloma March doubles fundraising goal

The fifth annual event took place virtually due to COVID-19 concerns

Kelowna council quashes plans for short-term rentals at massive Leon Ave. development

Developer seeking amendment for 198 short-term rentals in proposed building turned down

Kelowna-based company launches new Rosé Wine Jelly to benefit charity

$1 from each sale of the Rosé Wine Jelly will be donated to national charity, Mamas for Mamas

Cannabis stores on the horizon for Peachland

The district began accepting applications on Sept. 9, nearly two years after weed was legalized in Canada

West Kelowna Warriors add more depth to roster

The club has recruited forwards Damon Jugnauth, Felix Trudeau and goaltender Jay Thomson

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

Summerland administrator steps down

Anthony Haddad to finish role with municipality on Nov. 10

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holding steady despite COVID-19 pandemic

Virtual meetings continue, but office and staff remain busy

COVID crushes North Okanagan spelling bee buzz, teams needed for new fundraiser

Trivia night Sept. 22 can support local literacy

B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool honours fallen teammate Samwel Uko in NFL debut

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wears wrist tape bearing last name of friend and teammate

Most Read