Road paving to close West Kelowna cemetary parking lot

The lot will be closed July 16 and 17

The Westbank Cemetery parking lot will be closed for a few days next week.

The City of West Kelowna will be paving the parking lot and access roads surround the cemetery’s memorial gardens on July 16 and 17. There will be limited access to the cemetery during the road work.

This is the fourth road improvement project at the cemetery over the past 6 years; part of the city’s expansion to create a self-sustaining operation and enhanced facility features at the cemetery.

